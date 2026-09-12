The Vikings elevated Van Noy from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Van Noy signed with the Vikings in early September after deciding to play another season. The veteran linebacker will likely play a limited number of snaps due to his age, but his experience should provide yet another wrinkle to coach Brian Flores' defense. If Van Noy performs sufficiently in Week 1 against the Packers, he may find a permanent spot on the Vikings' 53-man roster.