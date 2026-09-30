The Vikings signed Van Noy from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

The Vikings burned through Van Noy's practice squad elevations by playing the veteran linebacker in each of the team's three wins to start the 2026 regular season. Van Noy logged 59 defensive snaps over the three contests, totaling seven tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks. The 35-year-old will now stay a key rotational edge rusher for the team, this time on the 53-man roster.