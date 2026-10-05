Murray completed 27 of 37 passes for 247 yards while adding 16 rushing yards on six carries in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Dolphins.

All of Minnesota's points came from the boot of Will Reichard, as Murray failed to lead the team into the end zone but also avoided committing any turnovers. With the defense playing at a high level, the veteran QB has been able to get away with a lack of production, but a 1:2 TD:INT through two-plus starts and little additional yardage on the ground may lead to some job security issues with Carson Wentz having proven he can run the offense effectively while Murray was sidelined with a concussion. The former Cardinal will try to find a rhythm during a Week 5 road trip to New Orleans.