Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Murray is in concussion protocol and will be evaluated day by day leading up Sunday's road game in Chicago, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

In his Vikings debut during Sunday's 39-22 win over Green Bay, Murray completed three of five passes for 18 yards and an interception and ran twice for nine yards before being ruled out after sustaining the head injury when he was crunched between a pair of Packers defenders in the first quarter. Carson Wentz came on in relief and performed admirably to lead the Vikings to a come-from-behind victory, and with Murray facing an uphill battle to clear the five-step protocol before the weekend, Wentz will be the likely starter for the matchup with the Bears. On a positive note, Stefanski said that Murray is feeling better and was able to participate in meetings Monday, but Murray will still need his concussion symptoms to dissipate before he's able to do any on-field work.