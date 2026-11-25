Murray (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Murray hasn't been available for any of the Vikings' last three games while recovering from a Grade 2 hamstring strain, but his ability to kick off Week 12 prep with a limited showing bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Falcons. The 29-year-old signal-caller has started in each of his prior six appearances this season but will be in line for a backup role once healthy after the Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins on Nov. 10 and immediately installed him as their new starter.