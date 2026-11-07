Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Saturday that Murray (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus the Bills.

Murray emerged from last Sunday's loss to the Lions with a sore hamstring, and O'Connell told Alec Lewis of The Athletic on Thursday that the quarterback was unlikely to play in Week 9 but also wasn't an IR consideration. Tom Pelissero of Netflix reported Saturday morning that Murray is in recovery mode from a Grade 2 hamstring strain that will sidelined him Monday and potentially beyond that point. Now that Murray officially is out for his second contest of the campaign, Carson Wentz is set to see his first game action since Week 2.