Vikings' Kyler Murray: QB competition looming

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, coach Kevin O'Connell declined to shed much light on the upcoming QB competition between Murray and J.J. McCarthy, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

As training camp approaches, O'Connell has yet to declare a QB pecking order, though he did offer brief assessments of the team's top three signal callers, as well as his general approach to evaluating the position. "Kyler has come in and done a great job," O'Connell noted of the team's offseason free agent acquisition. "J.J., I think, has benefit[ed] from it; he's had a really good spring. Carson Wentz is the veteran quarterback in the room. As a guy who's played seven or eight quarterbacks in four years, the two years we had our starter play the whole season, we won 13 and 14 games. So we want to try to get back to the standard of having the quarterback position be a driving force behind us winning by doing their job, by hopefully activating the great players they get to play with." Valuable context regarding this looming job battle is slated to arrive once training camp commences later this month, but at this stage Murray profiles as the favorite to draw Minnesota's Week 1 start.