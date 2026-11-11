Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Murray (hamstring) remains week-to-week, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

Murray already has missed one game due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain and is expected to be sidelined longer as the Vikings begin prep for Sunday's game at Green Bay. Minnesota acquired Kirk Cousins from the Raiders on Tuesday, but O'Connell wasn't ready to commit to him as the team's Week 10 starting QB as of Wednesday. Assuming Murray is out again this weekend, Cousins, Carson Wentz (ankle) and Max Brosmer will be the signal-caller options at O'Connell's disposal.