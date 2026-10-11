Murray completed 24 of 30 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding 10 rushes for 51 yards in the Vikings' 23-13 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

Murray completed a season-high 80.0 percent of his passes while patiently carving up the Saints defense Sunday, and the returning Justin Jefferson unsurprisingly accounted for a significant chunk of the quarterback's production through the air with a 6-79-1 line on seven targets. Murray's yardage total was his second-highest of the season as well, trailing only the 247 he generated against the Dolphins in Week 4. The 2019 first overall pick may be starting to hit his stride in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, and he'll to further master the scheme during a Week 6 bye before returning to action in a Week 7 home matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 25.