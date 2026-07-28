Vikings' Kyler Murray: To share reps with McCarthy

Coach Kevin O'Connell noted Tuesday that Murray and J.J. McCarthy are slated to take reps with both the first-team and second-team offense during training camp practices, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The report adds that O'Connell has a timeline in place to announce the Vikings' starter at QB in order to give the team and players clarity, but at this stage it's unclear how long he'll wait to make that call. In any case, look for added context regarding this looming job battle to arrive once the team takes to the practice field. For now, Murray profiles as the favorite to land the Week 1 start, but that's a narrative that could change if McCarthy looks sharp as training camp progresses.