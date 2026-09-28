Murray (concussion) completed 15 of 29 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and one interception and took two carries for 17 yards during Sunday's 23-16 win at Tampa Bay.

In his first game action since suffering a concussion in the first quarter of a Week 1 victory against the Packers, Murray lost No. 1 WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) in the first half Sunday but largely avoided any game-changing mistakes while leading the Vikings to a 3-0 record on the season. Murray's first TD pass with Minnesota was a 41-yard connection with Jordan Addison late in the second quarter, while his pick well inside Vikings territory in the middle of the third quarter resulted in only a made Chase McLaughlin field-goal attempt for Tampa Bay. Murray's next chance for game action is next Sunday versus the Dolphins.