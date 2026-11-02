Murray (hamstring), who is dealing with a sore hamstring, is undergoing a full evaluation to determine the extent of the issue, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

When asked whether or not Murray's hamstring soreness would affect his availability for next Monday night's game against the Bills, coach Kevin O'Connell said "I don't think we're there yet." Added context regarding the QB's Week 9 availability is in line to arrive no later than Thursday's practice report, but if Murray is unable suit up versus Buffalo, Carson Wentz would be next in line for Minnesota's signal-caller reps.