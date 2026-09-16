Coach Kevin O'Connell said Murray (concussion) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Murray lasted 11 offensive snaps before suffering a concussion this past Sunday against the Packers when he was sandwiched between two defenders. Carson Wentz came on in relief of Murray and helped lead the Vikings to a 39-22 victory. O'Connell told Alec Lewis of The Athletic on Monday that Murray would be evaluated day by day as the team prepares for Sunday's road matchup with the Bears, but if the quarterback doesn't make the requisite progress and gain clearance from an independent neurologist, Wentz again will be under center for Minnesota.