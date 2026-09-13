Murray (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Packers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Murray was sandwiched by a pair of Green Bay defenders while going to the ground in the first quarter, drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty in the process. He immediately was under evaluation for a head injury before the Vikings deemed him unable to return. Carson Wentz took over under center for Murray, while J.J. McCarthy's status as the emergency third quarterback means he could make an appearance if Wentz also leaves with an injury.