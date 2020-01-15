Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Another rocky season
Treadwell recorded nine receptions for 184 yards and a touchdown over 13 regular-season games in 2019.
Treadwell didn't make the team out of training camp, but he rejoined the Vikings before Week 4 and played in every game for the rest of the regular season. The 2016 first-round pick logged more than 20 offensive snaps on just one occasion when the team rested its starters in Week 17 versus the Bears, and Treadwell was a healthy scratch for the first playoff game. Treadwell will be an unrestricted free agent this spring, and even if he re-ups with the Vikings, they'll likely add depth at wide receiver via free agency or the draft this offseason.
