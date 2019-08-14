Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Available to be dealt
According to Albert Breer of MMQB.com, the Vikings have made Treadwell available via trade.
Treadwell hasn't panned out as a 2016 first-round pick, topping out at a 35-302-1 line on 53 targets last season. The presence of target hogs Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs hasn't helped his cause, but Treadwell's standing has fallen enough that he's listed as a third-stringer behind Chad Beebe and Jordan Taylor on the Vikings' most recent depth chart. At this point, compensation for Treadwell may not be much more than a Day 3 draft pick in the most optimistic setting.
