Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Buried by Wright signing

Treadwell profiles as the Vikings' likely No. 4 wideout following the signing of Kendall Wright, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Selected 23rd overall in the 2016 draft, Treadwell has 21 catches for 215 yards without any touchdowns in 25 career games. He lost the No. 3 receiver role to Jarius Wright down the stretch last season, but the job briefly opened back up when Wright signed with the Panthers in mid-March. In what can only be taken as an indictment of Treadwell, the Vikings acted quickly to sign Wright, an experienced slot target who figures to slide right in as the No. 3 receiver. Treadwell could perhaps push for the role if he looks great in training camp, considering Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs both are perfectly capable of manning the slot in three-wide formations. The more likely scenario features Treadwell merely serving as the top backup for both outside receiver spot.