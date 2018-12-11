Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Catches all targets

Treadwell caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Treadwell, who has notably struggled with drops, at least caught everything thrown his way in Monday's poor offensive performance. While he's still gone four straight games with under 20 yards, the former first-round pick could perhaps regain some trust by continuing to haul in his spare looks.

More News
Our Latest Stories