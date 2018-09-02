Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Clear No. 3 receiver

Treadwell is Minnesota's clear No. 3 receiver with the Vikings releasing Kendall Wright, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.

Treadwell drew praise from quarterback Kirk Cousins in training camp for his knowledge of the system, so it's possible he could have a larger role this season. However, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs received almost all the targets at wide receiver last season and that pattern is likely to continue.

