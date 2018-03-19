Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Could get another chance
Treadwell could get another shot at the No. 3 receiver job, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Treadwell held the job for most of 2017 but caught only 20 passes for 200 yards in 16 games, leading the Vikings to turn back to Jarius Wright for the playoffs. Wright responded with 107 yards in two postseason contests, but he nonetheless was released this offseason to help free up cap space for Kirk Cousins and Sheldon Richardson. The Vikings surely would like to see their 2016 first-round pick step up behind the impressive duo of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, but the team may still add a draft pick or veteran free agent to compete with Treadwell for the job.
-
