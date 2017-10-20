Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Could handle key role Sunday
The Vikings may need Treadwell to contribute more in the passing game while Stefon Diggs (groin) and Michael Floyd (hamstring) battle injuries, Matthew Coller of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
Diggs is out for Sunday's game against Baltimore, while Floyd is listed as questionable after barely practicing all week. Treadwell had the best game of his young career -- catching three passes for 51 yards -- in a 23-10 win over the Packers last week, but his snap share (57 percent) was actually right around its usual range. With Floyd potentially joining Diggs on the sideline this time around, Treadwell could push for a typical starter's workload, albeit against a Baltimore defense that's completely shut down opposing wideouts to the tune of 6.4 yards per target and 105.7 yards per game.
