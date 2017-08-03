Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Dealing with strained leg muscle
Treadwell could practice Thursday despite dealing with a strained muscle in his leg, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
There were initial speculations that Treadwell suffered the originally undisclosed injury during a scuffle with cornerback Antone Exum on Wednesday, but the receiver claims to have strained the leg muscle while running routes. There's still a chance he's able to practice Thursday, while Jarius Wright and Rodney Adams could be in line for additional reps if Treadwell is kept to the sideline.
