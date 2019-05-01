Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Fifth-year option declined

Minnesota officially declined the fifth-year option on Treadwell's contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Treadwell was scheduled for a $10.2 million salary in 2020, but the first-round bust won't be seeing a lick of it now that he's set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the league year. The Ole Miss product has produced just 56 receptions for 517 yards and one score in three seasons since entering the league in 2016.

