Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: First DNP since 2016

Treadwell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game at Detroit.

Treadwell has been given every opportunity to establish a foothold behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs in the Vikings' receiving corps. Since the team's Week 10 bye, though, Treadwell managed just seven catches (on 12 targets) for 42 yards and no touchdowns across five games, spurring coach Mike Zimmer to roll with Aldrick Robinson and Chad Beebe (who is returning from a four-game absence) behind the top duo.

