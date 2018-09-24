Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions in Sunday's loss
Treadwell had four receptions on four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's loss at Buffalo.
His four receptions were a career high. Even though he got a lot of playing time in a blowout loss (58 snaps on offense), it's still encouraging for his outlook that he remained the No. 3 receiver after having three key drops the week before. It looks like he'll still be a steady part of the offense, but the offense has few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
