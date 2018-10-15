Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions in Sunday's win

Treadwell had four receptions for 38 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Arizona.

Treadwell had a productive game without any drops or misplays (he has four drops and a misplay into an interception this season). He played 38 of the offense's 71 snaps and went out on a pass for 27 plays, according to Pro Football Focus. It looks like he'll still be a steady part of the offense, but the offense has few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.