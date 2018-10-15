Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions in Sunday's win
Treadwell had four receptions for 38 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Arizona.
Treadwell had a productive game without any drops or misplays (he has four drops and a misplay into an interception this season). He played 38 of the offense's 71 snaps and went out on a pass for 27 plays, according to Pro Football Focus. It looks like he'll still be a steady part of the offense, but the offense has few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions Thursday, but another misplay•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Scores TD, but has crucial drops•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions, bad drop Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Clear No. 3 receiver•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6