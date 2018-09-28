Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions Thursday, but another misplay
Treadwell had four receptions for 47 yards on seven targets in Sunday's loss at the Rams. However, he failed to secure one makeable catch.
He played 46 snaps on offense and quarterback Kirk Cousins continued to look for him even after his misplay, which wasn't ruled a drop by Pro Football Focus. Treadwell has four drops on the season. Even though the Vikings have stuck with Treadwell as the No. 3 receiver, he could begin losing playing time to Aldrick Robinson, who caught two touchdowns in limited action Thursday.
