Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Gets loose for long TD

Treadwell secured one of two targets for a 58-yard touchdown in the Vikings' 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday.

The oft-maligned 2016 first-round pick was able to garner only his second career touchdown on a busted coverage of sorts down the right sideline in the fourth quarter, a scoring grab that started a Vikings comeback from a 34-17 deficit. While the rally would ultimately fall short, the touchdown grab represented a rare taste of success for Treadwell, who had only six receptions for 84 yards over eight games despite the absence of Adam Thielen (hamstring) for all but seven snaps since Week 8. Treadwell could have a role in the passing game once again in Week 14 against the Lions if Thielen misses a fourth consecutive contest.