Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Gets start at wide receiver

Treadwell will start at wide receiver opposite Adam Thielen with both Michael Floyd (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (groin) inactive, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Treadwell had the best game of his young career -- catching three passes for 51 yards -- last week with Diggs out and Floyd getting hurt early in the game, but his offensive snap share (57 percent) was actually in its usual range. Still, he could see an increased workload this week.