Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Gets start at wide receiver
Treadwell will start at wide receiver opposite Adam Thielen with both Michael Floyd (hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (groin) inactive, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Treadwell had the best game of his young career -- catching three passes for 51 yards -- last week with Diggs out and Floyd getting hurt early in the game, but his offensive snap share (57 percent) was actually in its usual range. Still, he could see an increased workload this week.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Could handle key role Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Shows pulse in Week 6 win•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No targets in Monday win•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...