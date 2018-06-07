Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Getting snaps as third receiver

Treadwell was taking snaps as the third receiver with the first-team offense in Tuesday's OTAs, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Treadwell had been dealing with an undisclosed injury in May, but it doesn't sound like an issue any longer. Treadwell is competing with Kendall Wright for snaps as the team's third receiver. It's likely too early to reach much into the competition, but Treadwell may not be as out of the mix as previously thought. Treadwell held the No. 3 job for most of 2017 but caught only 20 passes for 200 yards in 16 games.