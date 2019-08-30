Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Grabs three passes
Treadwell caught all three of his targets for 30 total yards during Thursday's 27-23 preseason loss to Buffalo.
Treadwell recorded multiple receptions for the second time in his past three preseason games, getting involved early with a nifty 14-yard catch in traffic during Minnesota's opening drive. Still, the Vikings probably had hoped that Treadwell would not be playing in preseason finales when they took him in the first round three years ago. Minnesota isn't loaded behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, so there's value in Treadwell's experience, but it wouldn't be too surprising if Minnesota went with its unknowns over the first-round disappointment.
