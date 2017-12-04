Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Has just one reception in Sunday's win
Treadwell had one reception for nine yards in Sunday's win at Atlanta.
Treadwell played just 19 snaps on offense as his playing time has decreased the last two weeks as Jarius Wright and Michael Floyd are also being mixed into the offense. However, no receiver after Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen is getting enough playing time for viable fantasy value in most formats.
