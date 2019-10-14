Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Has one reception Sunday

Treadwell had one reception for 15 yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the Eagles.

Treadwell played just seven snaps on offense and went out on a pass rout just once, according to Pro Football Focus, so don't get too excited. He's mostly in the game to be a blocker and is clearly behind Olabisi Johnson for the No. 3 receiver role.

