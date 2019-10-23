Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Increased role with Thielen out
Treadwell will serve as the No. 3 receiver with Adam Thielen (hamstring) ruled out, Paul Hodowanic of the Pioneer Press reports.
Treadwell struggled to find his footing with the Vikings for three years after they selected him 23rd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, and the team cut him Aug. 31. He was brought back in late September, and now he'll finally get back into a starting role. Fantasy gamers should understand by now that Treadwell's upside is limited, however, as he posted just 35 receptions for 302 yards and a score over 15 games last year.
