Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception in Saturday's win

Treadwell had one reception for 21 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Treadwell played 31 snaps of the offense's 78 snaps, which was third among receivers. However, that was down significantly from the past two weeks with Stefon Diggs back from a groin injury. It looks like Treadwell may stay as the third receiver ahead of Michael Floyd (who had just 1 snaps), but he'll likely continue to have a minor role in the passing game.