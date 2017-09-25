Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception in Sunday's win
Treadwell had one reception for two yards on on his only target in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Jarius Wright scored on a two-yard touchdown, but played fewer snaps as a third receiver (18) than Treadwell (31). Neither Treadwell nor Wright have a large enough role in the offense to merit a spot on most fantasy rosters, and the situation won't get better when Michael Floyd returns from a suspension in Week 5.
