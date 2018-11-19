Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception Sunday

Treadwell had one reception for seven yards on three targets in Sunday's loss at Chicago.

Treadwell misplayed one catchable ball and another sent his way was picked off for an interception. He played a season-low 29 snaps as Chad Beebe played an equal amount of snaps on offense, so perhaps the Vikings are finally reducing his role.

