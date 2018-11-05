Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just two receptions Sunday

Treadwell had two receptions for 37 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Treadwell got a higher percentage of playing time than usual with Stefon Diggs sidelined with a rib injury (playing 41 of the offense's 49 snaps), but it didn't translate into more production. Treadwell actually had fewer targets than he had since Week 3. The Vikings gave more targets to Chad Beebe (3) and Aldrick Robinson (3) with Diggs out, showing Treadwell has limited upside.