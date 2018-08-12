Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Lackluster showing in preseason opener

Treadwell had one reception for three yards despite playing 41 snaps on offense in Saturday's preseason win at Denver.

Despite drawing praise from quarterback Kirk Counins in training camp, Treadwell didn't show much in Saturday's game. He also caused an illegal formation penalty. He's competing with Kendall Wright for the No. 3 receiver role, but that job looks wide open at this point.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp

    WR position preview

    Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...

  • ten.jpg

    RB breakdown for all 32

    Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...

  • NFL: Washington Redskins-Minicamp

    Rookie RB rankings

    Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...