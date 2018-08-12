Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Lackluster showing in preseason opener
Treadwell had one reception for three yards despite playing 41 snaps on offense in Saturday's preseason win at Denver.
Despite drawing praise from quarterback Kirk Counins in training camp, Treadwell didn't show much in Saturday's game. He also caused an illegal formation penalty. He's competing with Kendall Wright for the No. 3 receiver role, but that job looks wide open at this point.
