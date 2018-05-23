Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Limited to rehab field to start OTAs

Treadwell (undisclosed) was working on the rehab field during Wednesday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

Treadwell wasn't previously dealing with an injury, so it's at least somewhat concerning that he was limited to the rehab field with players such as Dalvin Cook (knee) and Kyle Rudolph (ankle). That said, clarification should be provided as OTAs and mini-camp resume moving forward, so continue to monitor the situation. While the Vikings opted to release Jarius Wright this offseason, they then picked up free agent Kendall Wright, so Treadwell could be stuck in the No. 4 receiver role to start the year.