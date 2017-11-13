Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Minimal role Sunday
Treadwell was not targeted and did not have a reception in Sunday's win at Washington.
Treadwell played a season-low 24 snaps on offense as he continues to languish in the passing game and has mostly been used as a blocker.
