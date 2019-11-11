Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: More limited role Sunday
Treadwell had one reception for ten yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Dallas.
After getting five targets and playing 19 snaps in the prior week's loss at Kansas City, Treadwell had a more limited role as he played just 12 snaps on offense. Bisi Johnson (52 snaps) is clearly the No. 2 receiver with Adam Thielen sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving Treadwell to a more limited role where he's mostly blocking (he blocked on six snaps) despite his surprise output in Week 9.
