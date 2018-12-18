Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No catches in Week 15

Treadwell failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Dolphins.

Week 15 wasn't too kind to Treadwell, as he finished without a reception for the first time in 2018. Granted, Kirk Cousins only completed 14 passes, but depth receiver Aldrick Robinson was able to finish with two catches for 44 yards and score despite playing seven fewer snaps than Treadwell. The third-year wideout will look to bounce back against the Lions on Sunday.

