Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No catches in Week 15
Treadwell failed to catch his lone target during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Dolphins.
Week 15 wasn't too kind to Treadwell, as he finished without a reception for the first time in 2018. Granted, Kirk Cousins only completed 14 passes, but depth receiver Aldrick Robinson was able to finish with two catches for 44 yards and score despite playing seven fewer snaps than Treadwell. The third-year wideout will look to bounce back against the Lions on Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Catches all targets•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Season-low playing time•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Drops another pass•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just two receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Ready for larger role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...