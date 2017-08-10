Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No go Thursday
Treadwell (leg) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest at Buffalo.
Treadwell opened training camp as part of the first-team offense, but rehab rather than practice has been on the docket for the past week due to a strained leg. In his absence, Michael Floyd (suspension) and Jarius Wright are the top candidates to act as the No. 3 wide receiver.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Dealing with strained leg muscle•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Tending to undisclosed injury•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Working with first-team offense•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Entrenched in third receiver role•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Getting first-team reps at OTAs•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Receives support from coach•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...