Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No go Thursday

Treadwell (leg) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest at Buffalo.

Treadwell opened training camp as part of the first-team offense, but rehab rather than practice has been on the docket for the past week due to a strained leg. In his absence, Michael Floyd (suspension) and Jarius Wright are the top candidates to act as the No. 3 wide receiver.

