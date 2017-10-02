Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No receptions in Sunday's loss

Treadwell did not have a reception but was targeted twice in Sunday's loss to Detroit. He played 25 snaps on offense.

Treadwell didn't pull down a catch when targeted in single coverage when a pass interference call could have been made on the defender, but it was still the type of jump ball he should have made a better play on with his skill set (given his 6-2 height). While he played more than Jarius Wright again (who had four snaps on offense) as the third receiver, he may have cost himself a chance to carve out a bigger role before Michael Floyd returns this week from a suspension.