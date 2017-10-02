Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No receptions in Sunday's loss
Treadwell did not have a reception but was targeted twice in Sunday's loss to Detroit. He played 25 snaps on offense.
Treadwell didn't pull down a catch when targeted in single coverage when a pass interference call could have been made on the defender, but it was still the type of jump ball he should have made a better play on with his skill set (given his 6-2 height). While he played more than Jarius Wright again (who had four snaps on offense) as the third receiver, he may have cost himself a chance to carve out a bigger role before Michael Floyd returns this week from a suspension.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception in Monday's win•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Plays in preseason finale•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Productive in preseason win•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Returns to practice•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...