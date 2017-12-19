Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No receptions Sunday
Treadwell was not targeted in Sunday's 34-7 win over the Bengals.
Treadwell played 24 of 67 offensive snaps as Vikings' receivers had minimal production Sunday, with running back Jerick McKinnon being the only Viking to top 30 yards receiving. In most formats Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen represent the only viable fantasy receivers in Minnesota at this point.
