Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No targets in Monday win
Treadwell played 41 snaps on offense, the third most among Minnesota receivers, but did not have a ball thrown his way in Monday's win over Chicago.
Treadwell got more playing time than Michael Floyd (32 snaps) and Jarius Wright (two snaps) as the third receiver. Treadwell appears to mostly be in the game as a run blocker, and it's hard to see him keeping the third receiver role once Floyd gets more acclimated to the offense with Floyd just returning from a four-game suspension.
