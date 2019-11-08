Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Planning for role on offense

Treadwell hopes to have a role on offense Sunday in Dallas, Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Treadwell took full advantage of his 19 snaps in last week's 26-23 loss to the Chiefs, catching three of five targets for 58 yards after Adam Thielen (hamstring) suffered an in-game setback. With Thielen no ruled out for the upcoming game, Treadwell likely will serve as the No. 3 receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Bisi Johnson. The first-round bust hopes to make enough of an impression to stick on the Vikings' roster long term, having previously been released Aug. 31.