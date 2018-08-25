Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Promising preseason game

Treadwell had three receptions for 44 yards, including a 27-yard catch, in Friday's preseason win over Seattle.

Treadwell got significant playing time with the first-team offense and had a strong game after two medicore preseason performances. It looks like he's wrapped up the third receiver role and has developed some chemistry with Kirk Cousins. However, it still seems unlikely that any receiver will get significant targets aside from Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

