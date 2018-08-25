Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Promising preseason game
Treadwell had three receptions for 44 yards, including a 27-yard catch, in Friday's preseason win over Seattle.
Treadwell got significant playing time with the first-team offense and had a strong game after two medicore preseason performances. It looks like he's wrapped up the third receiver role and has developed some chemistry with Kirk Cousins. However, it still seems unlikely that any receiver will get significant targets aside from Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions Saturday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Lackluster showing in preseason opener•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Getting snaps as third receiver•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Limited to rehab field to start OTAs•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Buried by Wright signing•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Could get another chance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...