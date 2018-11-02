Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Ready for larger role

Treadwell said he's ready to handle a larger role if Stefon Diggs (ribs) can't play Sunday against the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Most signs point to a Week 9 absence after Diggs was a non-participant throughout the week of practice. Treadwell has landed between three and seven targets each week this season, managing just 8.6 yards per catch and 5.8 per target in what has otherwise been a highly efficient passing attack. Aldrick Robinson might actually be the greater beneficiary in terms of snap count, while Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph are the safe bets to draw targets. The Vikings might also look to their backfield to help replace Diggs' 10.6 targets per game, especially if Dalvin Cook (hamstring) is finally healthy. Putting it all together, Treadwell is best viewed as a deep-league dart throw and not much more.